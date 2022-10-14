news2.JPG

With the new school year underway, the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) reminds teachers and students of several youth-oriented contests that the SAR sponsors.

They include the Knight Historical Essay contest, open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors; the Boy Scout, Eagle Scout recognition and scholarship program; the middle school brochure contest, open to sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth-grade students, and the Americanism Elementary School poster contest for fourth and fifth-grade students.

