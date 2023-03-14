Salvation Army Odyssey of the Mind

Courtesy Washington Salvation Army

The Washington Salvation Army Odyssey of the Mind team has qualified for the state finals, which will be held at Lock Haven University on April 1. Team members include, back row, Addelle Hollowood, Mark Gowman, Gabe Gowman and Dottie Atkins, and front row, Ashley Imhoff.

A Washington Salvation Army team has advanced to the state finals of the Odyssey of the Mind after placing second at the Western Pennsylvania Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition at Keystone Oaks School District.

The team will compete in the state finals at Lock Haven University on April 1.

