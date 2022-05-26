Ringgold High School will hold its commencement at 7 p.m. June 1 at Joe Montana Stadium.
The Class of 2022 will graduate 173 students.
Thalia Lee was named valedictorian, and Brooke Mihalik was named the salutatorian.
Lee is the daughter of William and Stephanie Lee of Charleroi.
She is the president of the National Honor Society; treasurer of the Interact Club and Science Club; ambassador for BigFuture; student adviser for Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports; student leader and defense attorney for the mock trial team; club leader for SeaPerch, and a member of several other organizations including Gifted Education at Ringgold (GEAR); Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth; The Future is Mine; KDKA Hometown High-Q; Math League, and student forum.
She also is the recipient of the Syracuse Engineering and Computer Science Leadership Scholarship.
Lee plans to attend Syracuse University and major in aerospace engineering.
Mihalik is the daughter of Lauretta and John Mihalik of Finleyville.
She is a member of a number of organizations including marching band, chess club, science club, Interact Club, robotics club, mock trial team and the diving team, where she qualified for WPIAL and PIAA championships.
Mihalik is the recipient of a diving and academic scholarship, the Range Resources Scholarship and the Valley Inn Sportsmen’s Scholarship.
She plans to attend Malone University in Canton, Ohio to major in nursing and eventually become a nurse anesthetist.