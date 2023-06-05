re-enactor

From left are Issiah Nett, Beau Balint, Wilson, Caitlin Whyte and Joel Grimes.

Doug Wilson of the 140th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Re-enactors visited the sixth grade class at West Greene School District. Wilson shared his personal Civil War artifacts and described his re-enacting experiences. His presentation preceded the students' field trip to Gettysburg.

