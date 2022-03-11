Range Resources is partnering with Intermediate Unit 1 to provide up to $48,000 in scholarships to high school seniors across 11 districts within its operating area, as well as Western Area Career and Technical Center.
Two $2,000 scholarships will awarded per school. One scholarship is available to a student pursuing a two- or four-year trade or technical degree, and one will be granted to a student pursuing a four-year college degree.
Scholarship applicants will be evaluated based on several criteria, including academics and career goals, leadership skills, volunteer and extracurricular activities. A letter of reference will also be considered.
Students from the following districts are eligible: Avella, Bentworth, Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, McGuffey, Ringgold, Trinity, Washington, Western Area Career and Technical, and South Side Beaver.
Applications must be received no later than April 11.
To learn more, or to apply for a scholarship, visit https://www.iu1.org/.