Laura Marie Congelio, daughter of Bill and Karen Congelio of Peters Township, participated in a Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine virtual graduation ceremony May 17. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled May 3 graduation ceremonies were canceled; however, the degree of medical doctor was conferred to her officially on that date. At the virtual ceremony, Dr. Laura Congelio was hooded by her mother, Dr. Karen Congelio, who is a dermatology practitioner at Vujevich Dermatology Associates.

Dr. Laura Congelio, as the president of the Class of 2020, presented awards to a number of her fellow classmates during the ceremony. She also was the recipient of two awards: Service to Class Award – Clinical Years and Service to Community Award – Clinical Years.

Laura is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis where she earned a B.A. in anthropology with a concentration in global health.

She will begin an emergency medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on June 15.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription