Laura Marie Congelio, daughter of Bill and Karen Congelio of Peters Township, participated in a Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine virtual graduation ceremony May 17. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled May 3 graduation ceremonies were canceled; however, the degree of medical doctor was conferred to her officially on that date. At the virtual ceremony, Dr. Laura Congelio was hooded by her mother, Dr. Karen Congelio, who is a dermatology practitioner at Vujevich Dermatology Associates.
Dr. Laura Congelio, as the president of the Class of 2020, presented awards to a number of her fellow classmates during the ceremony. She also was the recipient of two awards: Service to Class Award – Clinical Years and Service to Community Award – Clinical Years.
Laura is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis where she earned a B.A. in anthropology with a concentration in global health.
She will begin an emergency medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on June 15.