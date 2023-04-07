peters township game of tiaras

Peters Township High School will perform an adaptation of "King Lear," "Game of Tiaras," a play by Don Zolidis, May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and May 14 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. Tickets are on sale in advance at peterstownshippresents.ludus.com or at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

