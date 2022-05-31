Peters Township High School Class of 2022 will celebrate its 119th commencement at 7 p.m. Friday at Confluence Financial Partners Stadium at Peters Township Middle School.
The senior class will graduate 360 students.
Among the graduates are 31 Peters Township Scholars, students who have achieved Summa Cum Laude honors who have a weighted grade-point average of 5.0 or higher.
The PT Scholars are: Nicolas Andreano; Jason Briegel; Emma Burrows; Ava Burrows; Jackson Busche; Amelia D'Addieco; Alexa D'Orazio; Caleb Eynon; Paul Falcione; Cullen Gillespie; Alexa Goldsmith; Sara Kelemen; Megan Kwiatkowski; Riley Lopus; Wenhan Lu; Theodore Malencia; Olivia McCullough; Sean McFarlin; Maya Nagiub; Allison Poon; Celia Ruth; Taylor Sluss; Paul Somers; Robyn Strazisar; James Wang; Katalina Wang; Sheng Wang; Luke Will; Victor Yu; Angelise Zakis; and Scott Zhu.