The National Pike Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented awards to local students for the Junior American Citizens Contest, as well as Youth Citizenship, DAR Good Citizen, and JROTC.
The chapter has annually honored local students from Trinity Middle School, John F. Kennedy Catholic School and Trinity and McGuffey high schools. The ceremony was held May 9 at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Washington.
This year’s theme for the Junior American Citizens Contest was “The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
Students competed with either an art entry – banner, poster, stamp or creative expression – poem or short story.
Five winners from JFK School received award certificates at each level of competition – local, state, Eastern Division, and national.
The winners are:
Stamp:
- Ava Porter, sixth grade, first-place local level, first-place state, second-place Eastern Division
Poster:
- Gabriella Rieg, seventh grade, first-place local, first-place state, first-place Eastern Division
Poster:
- Julia Loughman, sixth grade, first-place local, first-place state, first-place Eastern Division
Poem:
- Jonah Bieranoski, seventh grade, first-place local, first-place state, first-place Eastern Division, third- place national
Short Story:
- Rachel Bova, eighth grade, first-place local, first-place state, first-place Eastern Division, second-place national.
Youth Citizenship winners were selected on the DAR qualifications of honor, service, patriotism, courage, and leadership as observed and evaluated by social studies department of their school. Eighth-grade winners received a medal and certificate.
Winners from JFK School are Landon Dalnoky and Micha Mariana, and Trinity Middle School winners are Miranda Schury and Cicely Sunseri.
Each student gave a brief synopsis of insightful views of what good citizenship meant to them.
The DAR Good Citizen Award was given at a chapter meeting last fall but were mentioned at the student recognition ceremony. The award is presented to a high school senior who best demonstrates the qualities of a good citizen in their homes, schools and communities.
Recipients were Hunter Strickland, Trinity High School, and Andrew Brownlee, McGuffey High School.
A Military Ball was held May 4 at Trinity High School for the JROTC students, where a bronze JROTC medal and certificate were awarded to Trinity High School Cadet Xzavier Kahkonen. Kahkonen received an additional gift from the chapter at the ceremony, thanking him for his service to the country.