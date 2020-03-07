The Washington County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its more than 40 post-secondary scholarships. Each scholarship is unique, according to its donor’s wishes. The scholarships target students graduating from specific high schools, pursuing specific areas of study, and demonstrating financial need. Students are encouraged to learn more about each of the available scholarships by visiting www.wccf.net.
Applications must be submitted electronically using the online post-secondary scholarship application available at www.wccf.net. The scholarships have different requirements, so the application for each should be reviewed thoroughly. In cases where a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) student aid report and transcript are required, hard-copy documentation must be provided to the WCCF office at: 1253 Route 519, P.O. Box 308, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Applicants need only supply one copy of their transcript, SAT and/or ACT scores, FAFSA student aid report, and letters of recommendation, even if they are applying for more than one scholarship.
The WCCF must receive all applications and supporting documentation by April 1 in order for a student to be considered for a scholarship.
The available post-secondary scholarships are as follows:
Carol L. Berthold Scholarship Fund for Dance –
- $18,000 available; Washington County students; dance major
Black Family Scholarship –
- $2,000 available; Avella or West Greene; agriculture, education, or nursing major
- B
uckholt Science Scholarship –
- $500 available; McGuffey; science major
Burgettstown Lions Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Burgettstown; community service
Burgettstown Jr. Sr. High Student Council Leadership Scholarship Fund –
- $500; Burgettstown students active in Student Council
CAS/Dr. Kim Stacher Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; students graduating from any high school in Washington or Greene County; preference for former students of Community Action Southwest Head Start program
Chapman Family Scholarship Fund –
- $30,000 available; students graduating from any high school in Washington or Greene County attending any post-secondary school, including trade and technical schools
John & Sophie Choratch Scholarship Fund –
- $19,000 available; children of Washington County families accepted at or currently attending a post-secondary trade school, college, or university; parent or guardian is employed or volunteers as a first responder in Washington County; preference given to students whose parent or guardian has been killed in the line of duty, or who have otherwise been affected by local tragedy
Christman Family Scholarship Fund –
- $4,000 available; Washington High School females who are members of a minority class
Arthur V. Ciervo Scholarship Fund –
- $500 available; Beth-Center students
Margaret Pitek Ciervo Scholarship Fund –
- $500 available; Beth-Center female students
EQT Scholarship Fund –
- $77,000 available; Washington County students pursuing an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in a field that is used in the energy industry (e.g., computer science or information technology; civil, chemical, or petroleum engineering; energy or land management; environmental science; geology, safety science; or welding)
Joseph P. Femiani Memorial Scholarship –
- $1,000 available; Peters Township students; community service
D. Jack & Geraldine L. Gaido Memorial Fund –
- $4,000 available; Chartiers-Houston or Trinity students or home-schooled students residing in these districts; business, medicine, or theology majors
Timothy Edward Hitchon Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Trinity students who work hard to contribute and whose ability to pursue higher education is impacted by their ability to obtain a scholarship. In the selection process, preference shall be given to students who aren’t already getting other scholarships or who aren’t able to receive a scholarship for scholastic achievements.
David O. and Sara F. Johnson Family Education Fund –
- $1,000 available; McGuffey students
Ryan Johnston & Vaughn Johnston Scholarship Fund –
- $2,000 available; McGuffey students
Kerns Family Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; McGuffey students; Future Farmers of America; agriculture major
Kiwanis Club of Washington Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Western Area Career and Technology Center students or students planning to attend Penn Commercial Business and Technical School
William L. & Barbara M. Laird Fund –
- $1,000 available; McGuffey students; elementary education major
Linda LeFever Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Heinz College of Carnegie Mellon University; resident of Washington County or Allegheny County
William and Sara Litle and Roy and Sara McCullough Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Washington or Greene County students entering their first year at Washington & Jefferson College; major in music or economics
Alice Boone Main Memorial Fund –
- $500 available; McGuffey students
George and Mary Matijevich Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Burgettstown, Avella, and Fort Cherry students pursuing post-secondary education in electronics, mechanics, mechatronics, machine tool technology, or other related field
Hunter Lafe McAdoo Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; McGuffey students; major in field of medicine
Cynthia McCuen Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; McGuffey students; major in field of medicine
Ronald T. Miller Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Peters Township students; engineering major
Sam & Bev Minor Fund –
- $1,000 available; students graduating from a Washington or Greene County high school; preference given to students who demonstrate a propensity for entrepreneurialism, who have been employed while attending high school, or who have participated in Junior Achievement
Kirk C. Moninger Fund –
- $350 available; Trinity students; National Honor Society; varsity lacrosse
Charles Pappas Sr. Scholarship Fund –
- $500 available; Burgettstown students
Dave Pew Memorial Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Peters Township students; music or music education majors
Megan J. Phillis Scholarship Fund for Academic Excellence –
- $500 available; Burgettstown students
Elizabeth Plumer Memorial Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Trinity students; education major
Ringgold Alumni Scholarship Fund –
- $250 available; Ringgold students
Rebecca Sarah Rogers Scholarship Fund –
- $1,500 available; Washington students; education major
Olivia Scott Scholarship Fund –
- $2,000 available; McGuffey students and students graduating from any other high school in Washington County
Scholarship Fund for the Arts –
- $1,000 available; Chartiers-Houston students majoring in the arts
Sprowls College and Post Graduate Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; Fort Cherry students; preference for students demonstrating passion for the humanities
Clyde J. Tracanna / Washington Rotary Club Scholarship –
- $3,000 available; McGuffey, Washington, or Trinity students; community service
Three Oaks Scholarship Fund –
- $10,000 available; Burgettstown seniors planning to attend accredited trade or technical school; must show good aptitude for chosen course of study with recommendations from educators and administrators in Burgettstown District
Curtis Wachter Memorial Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; photography or photojournalism major; resident of Washington County
Washington County Gay Straight Alliance Scholarship Fund –
- $8,000 available; Washington County students who have advocated for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, questioning, queer, asexual, and allied community
Washington County Visiting Nurses’ Association Scholarship Fund –
- $4,000 available; second-year nursing students; resident of Washington County
Washington Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Scholarship Fund –
- $1,000 available; students residing in Washington County and enrolling in nursing program at Washington Hospital School of Nursing
Ralph W. Young Family Scholarship – $100,000 available; Bethlehem-Center, Charleroi Area, or Ringgold students planning to attend a public post-secondary educational facility within Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; good citizenship