I’ve always had a bit of difficulty navigating my own racial identity. It shouldn’t be confusing, and it isn’t for some people, but being both African American and white in a world where everything is very black and white is a little conflicting. People make such a big deal about the color of your skin, even if it’s not in discriminatory way. I’ve always had people asking what race I am all my life; I’ve heard it all and I don’t really understand why it’s such a big deal to begin with. When I tell people that I’m mixed I normally get the response, “Oh, you act white.” My apologies, I didn’t know there was a way I was supposed to act.
When it comes down to things like fighting against racial injustice and discrimination, it’s hard for me to relate to both people of color and white people. Yes, I have personally experienced discrimination before but not to the same extent as some others, but at the same time I also have some privilege because of the color of my skin. This has left me feeling very out of place recently, kind of like I’m not black enough to stand with people of color.
Over the months I’ve done the best I think I can do with signing petitions when I see them, sharing stories on social media, and attending the protest downtown over this summer. It still doesn’t feel like I’m doing enough, and I feel guilty because of that.
I would say, just keep spreading the message, keep sharing stories of injustice, keep playing your part in this fight against injustice. Stand up for those around you and check yourself. Educate yourself culturally and acknowledge the privilege you do have. Find more ways you can make a difference no matter if it’s something big or small.
Jaycee Nixon is a junior at Washington High School and the daughter of Lynette and Demond Nixon.