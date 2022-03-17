The Monessen Middle/High School Monessen Group for Performing Arts will present “Little Shop of Horrors” March 17-20 at the Monessen High School auditorium.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Jack Sacco) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
Performances are March 17 at 7 p.m., March 18 at 7 p.m., March 19 at 7 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m.