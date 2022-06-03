The 62nd commencement for 105 seniors at McGuffey High School will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McGuffey Stadium.
Student speakers are Faith Chapman, Brynn Kler and Malley Kotula.
Chapman is the daughter of John and Libby Chapman of Washington. Her high school activities included varsity gold, concert choir, concert band, drama club, women’s ensemble, yearbook committee and the National Honor Society.
She received the Trustee Scholarship from Grove City College, where she will pursue a degree in music education.
Kler is the daughter of Kevin and Julie Kler of Washington. During high school, she participated in varsity soccer, track and field, yearbook, Teen Action, Math Team and Announcements Team.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, was an AP Scholar, and received the Presidential Achievement Scholarship and Honors Distinction Scholarship.
Kler will attend Kent State University, majoring in health sciences in the Honors College.
Kotula is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Kotula of South Franklin Township. Among her high school activities were serving as president of the National Honor Society, secretary of student council, treasurer of her senior class and the Ski Club. She was a member of Teen Action, Drama Club, Announcement Team, Academic League, McFriends, Peer Jury, and Math Team. She also played varsity golf and was a varsity cheerleader, serving as captain during her senior year.
She will attend St. Vincent College to major in biochemistry with plans to continue to medical school toward her goal of becoming a pediatrician. She was awarded the St. Vincent College Chancellor’s Scholarship and has been selected for the Benedictine Leadership Studies program in the Honors Community at the school.