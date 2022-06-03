At its annual Memorial Day ceremony and dinner, the Marianna American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion presented the legion and auxiliary school awards to Kyleigh McDaniel, Jade Ables, Alexander George and Zachary Craig, who are Bethlehem-Center students from Marianna.
Kyleigh's parents are Dawn and Christian McDaniel, and she enjoys volleyball, basketball, softball, chorus, shopping and hanging out with her friends.
Jade's parents are David and Tina Ables. She participates in soccer, drama club and chorus.
Alexander's parents are Kristy and Jason Walters and Daniel and Jenn George. His activities are playing the drums and violin, playing soccer and hockey, and participating in the marching and concert bands, the chorus and the school musical.
Zachary's mom is Andrea Craig. He enjoys taking care of his dog and playing games. He also participates in church activities.