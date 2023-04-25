The Bethel Fife and Drum chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored two high school seniors at its April meeting with the DAR Good Citizen Award. Bode Dagen from Canon-McMillan High School and Andrew Harwood of Mt. Lebanon High School received certificates and honorariums. Other award recipients not in attendance were Mary Dougherty of Carlynton Jr/Sr High School, Rachael Muehlbauer from Peters Township High School and Ava Weidensall of Baldwin High School.
This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their schools and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers.
