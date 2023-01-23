Six area high school students have been nominated for military academies by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).
Upon receiving the nominations, the students will seek to meet the admission requirements of their service academy, which will make the final decision on admission.
Each student who attends a service academy will make a commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
- Sarah Glaneman, Eighty Four, Serra Catholic High School, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Naval Academy
- Luke Henderson, Rostraver, Belle Vernon Area High School, U.S. Military Academy
- Nicholas Hilbert, Canonsburg, Canon-McMillan High School, U.S. Air Force Academy
- Ethan Olesko, Grindstone, Brownsville Area High School, U.S. Military Academy
- Bennett Pidro, Canonsburg, Canon-McMillan High School, U.S. Naval Academy
- Nicholas Reda, Belle Vernon, Belle Vernon Area High School, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.
