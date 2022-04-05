WQED announced finalists in the 2022 WQED Writers Contest out of 772 entries received. This year’s theme of “Write My Future” encouraged kids to use their creativity to write a story about where they see themselves in the future.
The public is invited to vote between April 25 and May 2 for the “Reader’s Choice Winner.” The stories can be found on the Writers Contest website at wqed.org/writemyfuture beginning April 25 at 10 a.m.
The Writers Contest winners, including the Reader’s Choice winner, will be announced May 14 at 10 a.m. at a celebration at the Maverick Hotel in East Liberty as part of the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books. The event is free to the public and will include a puppet show from Pittsburgh Puppet Works.
WQED has reached out to schools, libraries and families across Pennsylvania to encourage children to write about their goals and submit their original stories and illustrations. In the past 12 years, WQED has received more than 13,000 story entries.
All finalists’ stories, past and present, will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on Saturday Light Brigade.
The local 2022 finalists are:
Kindergarten
Teddy Griffiths, Bethel Park
Lorelei Manges, Canonsburg
Enna Schubert-Mielnik, Bethel Park
First grade
Tommy Meikle, Venetia
Aarav Patil, Venetia
Second grade
Jacob Anderson, Bethel Park
Third grade
Lydia Evancic, Venetia
Hazel Kammerer, Bethel Park
Ava Jean Slezak, South Fayette