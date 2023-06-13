Dr. Gary Cartwright, who has orthodontic offices in Bethel Park and McMurray, recently awarded four $500 scholarships to four high school seniors. Every year Dr. Cartwright conducts an essay contest for all past and present patients furthering their education. The topic was “What would you like to study after high school and why?” This year’s winners include Scott Downer, son of Jennifer Colainni and Scott Downer of Canonsburg, who is graduating from Canon-McMillan High School. He will be attending Mercyhurst University to study history. Mackenzie Giehll, daughter of Billie Jo Giehll and David Giehll of Carnegie, is graduating from Chartiers Valley High School. She will be attending Slippery Rock University, studying early childhood education. Elliana Stranko, daughter of Brian and Jeanette Stranko of Bethel Park, is graduating from Bethel Park High School. She will attend the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, studying special education. Zachary Griffith, son of Dale and Stacey Griffith of Venetia, is graduating from Peters Township High School. He will be attending the University of Alabama to study chemical engineering.
