On May 24, Washington Lions Club President Brittany Reams presented $1,000 Scholarships to graduating seniors.
From McGuffey High School, Braden Baxendell, the son of Kristin Delgado of Washington and William Baxendell of Waynesburg, will attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in mechanical engineering.
