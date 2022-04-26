Eighth-graders in the Washington area recently received the American Legion School Medal Award.
The award is presented to students who demonstrate courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship service, and Americanism, which are necessary in the preservation of the fundamental institutions of our government and advancement of society. Students are selected by their teachers and staff.
The awards is traditionally presented at a ceremony at American Legion Scott Linton Post 175 in Washington, program sponsor. The event was canceled this year due to COVID-19 precautions. Students received their medals and certificates through the mail.
Students honored were:
Washington Junior High School: Simone Ivery, Maya Kilgore, David Lloyd, Jayden Nemeth, Caleb Patton and Ada Ralston;
Trinity Middle School: Matthew Berton, Cooper Husman, Colby Jeffrey, Ally Krenzelak, Dakota Lloyd and Autumn Sitler;
John F. Kennedy Catholic School: Kimari Behrens, Seamus Coyle, Landon Dalnoky, Micha Mariana, Keira Roody and Luke Verdun.