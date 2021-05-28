Edwin Scott Linton American Legion Post 175 in Washington recently awarded American Legion School Medal Awards to Washington-area eighth-grade students. The award recognizes students who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and Americanism. Honorees are selected by teachers and staff.
Students are traditionally honored at an awards ceremony at the American Legion post, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Students received their certificate and medal through the U.S. mail.
Those honored were:
Washington Junior High School: Geoffrey Brown, son of Geoffrey and Carol Brown; Alyvia Deagle, daughter of David and Amanda Deagle; Thomas Inghram, son of Jim and Brittany Inghram; Olivia Miller, daughter of Felicia Miller; Gloria Rush, daughter of B.J. and Jennifer Rush; Summer Sandoval, daughter of Julio and Debbie Sandoval, all of Washington.
Trinity Middle School: Elizabeth Engle, daughter of Jeffrey Engle; Allison Ewbank, daughter of Shawn and Brandie Ewbank; Leah Falvo, daughter of Mark Falvo; Rebekah Jones, daughter of Samuel Jones; Braeden Knight, son of Timothy and Tara Knight; Marco Veltri, son of Michael and Lori Veltri, all of Washington.
John F. Kennedy Catholic School: Alexander Almeida, son of Gabriel and Allyson Almeida; Ayla Altman, daughter of Jason and Erinn Altman; Abigail Bodart, daughter of Michael and Lauren Bodart; Abby Higgins, daughter of William and Amy Higgins, all of Washington; Rebecca Kroftcheck, daughter of Barry and Robin Kroftcheck of Amity; and Jacob Rieg, son of John and Nicole Rieg of Eighty Four.