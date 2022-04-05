The following eighth-grade students from McGuffey School District were selected by the teachers and staff to be awarded the American Legion School Medal Award: Sarah Brownlee, Mae Coburn, Nina Henderson, Sam Stout, Anthony Cimino, and Nathan Fischer. The American Legion School Medal Award is presented to students who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service, which are necessary to the preservation, and protection of the fundamental institutions of our government and the advancement of society. Students are traditionally honored during an awards ceremony at the American Legion, James R. Hunt Post 639 in Claysville. The ceremony will be held April 16.
