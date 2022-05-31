The Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County awarded eight scholarships to graduating high school seniors. With this year’s awards, since 1992, the organization will have provided 233 scholarships to Washington County residents.
The scholarships, $3,000 each, are awarded through application of criteria that includes a one-page essay, academic achievement, co-curricular activities, and recommendation by a school staff member or official. Funding is provided through the generosity of a benefactor with matching funds from the society’s proceeds of monthly dinners prepared by its members.
Awardees are:
Brenna Anne Bell, Chartiers-Houston High School. The daughter of Victor and Dana Bell of Chartiers Township, she will attend Virginia Tech, majoring in pharmacy or nutritional science. Benefactors are Hanna and Posel Families, in memory of Harold (Bimbo) Hanna and Albert (Chumie) Posel.
Greta Rose DeRienzo, Peters Township High School. The daughter of Dante and Mary DeRienzo of McMurray, she will attend Duquesne University as a biology major. Benefactor is Donald and Janet Fuchs.
Marissa Elizabeth Latynski, Avella Area High School. The daughter of John and Melinda Valduga Latynski of Avella, she will attend West Virginia University, with a double major in aerospace and mechanical engineering. Benefactor is Michael and Renee DiMatteo, on behalf of Giavanna DiMatteo.
Jillian Joy Marvin, Peters Township High School. The daughter of Jason and Jaime Rohiand Marvin of Venetia, she will attend Kent State University to major in nursing. Benefactors are Drs. Mark and Loretta Seraly, Seraly Dermatology and Eyecare.
Jacob Edward Samosky, Canon-McMillan High School. The son of Thomas and Gina Croce Samosky of Cecil Township, he will pursue degrees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in health and physical education and special education. Benefactor is E. Ronald Salvitti, Salvitti Family Foundation.
Justin Costanzo Scandale, Canon-McMillan High School. The son of Frank and Valarie Costanzo Scandale of Cecil Township, he will attend the University of South Florida in the software engineering program. Benefactor is Louis J. Panza Jr., Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
Laura Anne Vittone, Bentworth High School. The daughter of Jane and the late Eugene Vittone of Bentleyville, she will major in biochemistry at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg Campus. Benefactor is Finleyville Italian Gumba Society, FIGS.
Laci Jo Zanardini, Charleroi Area High School. The daughter of Carl and Lydia Lazzari Zanardini of Stockdale, she will major in psychology at Penn State University. Benefactor is Richard Barcelona, R&M Investment Group.