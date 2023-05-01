The Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County announces this year’s nine scholarship awardees. With this year’s awards, the organization will have provided 239 scholarships to Washington County residents since 1992.
The scholarships, $3,000 each, are awarded through application of criteria that includes a one-page essay expressing their insights as a member of an Italian American family; high academic achievement with at least a 3.0 QPA; participation and evidence of leadership in co-curricular activities; and a strong recommendation by a school staff member or official.
Funding for each scholarship is provided through the generosity of benefactors with matching funds from the society’s proceeds of monthly dinners prepared by its members.
An awards dinner will be held May 18 at Julian’s in Washington. Those wishing to attend should contact the heritage society via email at itamsociety@gmail.com or call 412-992-8348.
n Wyatt James Coburn of McGuffey High School. Wyatt is a member of the Future Farmers of America, Math Team, Varsity Rifle Team, National Honor Society, as well as the concert, marching and jazz bands. As an Eagle Scout, he serves as Senior Patrol leader. The son of Patrick and Heather Coburn of Prosperity, he will attend Texas A&M as a chemical engineering major.
n Olivia Natalie Joos of Canon-McMillan High School. Olivia is captain of the varsity track and field team, as well as a member of the French, Engineering, Chemistry, Environmental, Ski and Adventure, and Future Medical Professions clubs. She is also a member of the French Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student Council, TSA, and Lead CM. The daughter of William and Nicole LoGreco Joos of Canonsburg, Olivia will attend West Virginia University as a biomedical engineering major.
n Gabriella Manzari of Peters Township High School. Gabriella is a member of the National Honor Society, Art Club and Spanish Club, and serves as captain of the varsity swim team. Considering a career in either actuarial mathematics or art therapy, she plans to attend the University of Delaware. Gabriella is the daughter of Humphrey and Maribel Manzari of Venetia.
n Ellen McKenna McIlvaine of Trinity Area High School. Ellen is a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer Team and PA Junior Academy of Science. She is president of Student Council and co-President of FCCLA Wake Forest University, Ellen plans on majoring in Computer Science. The daughter of Andrew and Jill Luppino McIlvaine of South Strabane Township, she will major in computer science at Wake Forest University.
n Zoey Elizabeth Mundoff of Ringgold High School. Zoey is a member of the varsity basketball, volleyball, and softball teams as well as the Future is Mine Club, Science Club, Math League, Interact Club, Peer Jury, and a Mock Trial participant. The daughter of James and Jonna Partezana Mundorff of Finleyville, she plans to attend Penn State University’s Schreyer Honors College as a chemical engineering major.
n Isabella Rose Nuccetelli of Trinity High School. Isabella is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, STEAM Club, Friends of Rachel Club, and varsity soccer team. The daughter of Anthony and Shannon Nuccetelli of South Strabane Township, Isabella will attend Clemson University as an engineering major with a minor in computer science.
n Julia Rose Scarton of Peters Township High School. Julia is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Spanish Club, Best Buddies Club, the varsity track and field team and varsity cheerleading squad. She is also president of FBLA and Fashion Club and is a student council officer. Julia, daughter of Michael and LuAnn Pantalo Scarton of Peters Township, will major in marketing with a minor in finance and Spanish at the University of North Carolina.
n Sophia Rose Trapanotto of Peters Township High School. Sophia is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Best Buddies Club, Safe Club, and varsity soccer team. Sophia is the daughter of Vincent and Jennifer Trapanotto of Venetia, and will attend Penn State University, majoring in business and marketing with a minor in Spanish.
n Rachel Carmelina Zeisloft of Peters Township High School. Rachel is a member of the Speech and Debate Team, varsity track and field team, Trust Crew, and Robotics Team. She is also president of the National Honor Society, varsity cheerleading captain, Team Leader High School Ambassadors, student representative to school district board of school directors, and treasurer of FBLA. The daughter of Eric and Roxanne Bogo Zeisloft of Venetia, she plans to attend North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a biochemical major and a minor in Media Studies.
