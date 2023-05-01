The Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County announces this year’s nine scholarship awardees. With this year’s awards, the organization will have provided 239 scholarships to Washington County residents since 1992.

The scholarships, $3,000 each, are awarded through application of criteria that includes a one-page essay expressing their insights as a member of an Italian American family; high academic achievement with at least a 3.0 QPA; participation and evidence of leadership in co-curricular activities; and a strong recommendation by a school staff member or official.

