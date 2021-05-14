The Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County awarded seven scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Funding for each $3,000 scholarship is provided through the generosity of a benefactor with matching funds from the society’s proceeds of monthly dinners prepared by its members.
Scholarship recipients are:
n Courtney Jo Ambrose, Bentworth High School. Ambrose ranks second in her graduating class. She is a member of the FBLA, marching and concert band, county band, majorette squad, Environmental Club, Junior Council, student council, varsity volleyball team and varsity softball team. She served as varsity basketball captain, class president, and National Honor Society vice president. She is a Mon Valley Hospital volunteer. She has been awarded an appointment to the Air Force Academy, majoring in aeronautical engineering. She is the daughter of Larry and Sherri Ambrose of Charleroi. Her benefactor is Richard Barcelona, R&M Investment Group.
n Noah Christopher Audas, Peters Township High School. As a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, he holds a first-place regional FBLA competition ranking, and currently is a state finalist. He is a member of Young Americans for Freedom, where he serves as vice president. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and volunteers at the Washington City Mission. Audas will attend Virginia Tech as a general engineering major. He is the son of Kevin and Nina Audas of McMurray. His benefactor is the Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society, in memory of deceased members.
n Vincent Ronald Cutter, Bethlehem-Center High School. Cutter is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, The Future is Mine Club, Leo Club and Drama Club where he had the leading role in a production of “Beauty and the Beast.” He is also a member of the varsity baseball team and marching and concert bands, as well as chorus. He was varsity soccer captain and a member of student council. Cutter will attend California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in secondary education. He is the son of Lawrence and Ronelle Clutter of Amity. His benefactor is Donald and Janet Fuchs.
n Gino Anthony DiMatteo, Central Catholic High School. DiMatteo is a member of the National Honor Society, PA Governor’s STEM Competition Club, Math Competition Club, My Brother’s Keeper Program, Brother David S. Baginski Scholars Program, and Lesallian Ministry Executive Board. He serves as school ambassador and varsity soccer captain. He is a recipient of the American Legion Certificate of School Award, and volunteers with Special Olympics. DiMatteo will attend Virginia Tech as a biomedical engineering major. He is the son of Michael and Renee DiMatteo of Venetia. Benefactor is Mark and Loretta Seraly, Seraly Dermatology and Eye Care.
n Giovanna Helene Grau, Peters Township High School. Grau is a member of the varsity field hockey team and serves as a school ambassador. She serves as a Volunteer Youth Field Hockey Clinic Instructor, Leader-in-training at Camp Oasis, Kickline Dance Center Camp Counselor, and a Teen Inflammatory Bowel Disease Panel member. She will major in nursing at Case Western Reserve University. Grau is the daughter of Aaron and Caren Grau of Venetia. Benefactor is E. Ronald Salvitti, Salvitti Family Foundation.
n Caroline Jean McCaffrey, Canon-McMillian High School. McCaffrey has received recognition as an AP Scholar with Distinction, National Carson Scholar, Harvard Book Award Recipient, as well as being selected to attend the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute. She served as varsity basketball captain, varsity lacrosse captain, National Honor Society president, student council president, Spanish Club president, Future Medical Professionals Club secretary, and class treasurer. She volunteers at the City Mission, food bank and St. Oscar Romeo Parish. McCaffrey will attend University of Notre Dame with a major in neuroscience. She is the daughter of Sean and Jeannine McCaffrey of Canonsburg. Benefactors are The Capozzi Family – Johnson, Kirr, Reilly, Lightner, Chadwick, Capozzi, and Lundquist.
n Victoria Paula Stracci, Peters Township High School. Stracci is recognized as a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student, and AP Scholar with Distinction. She is a member of the Thespian Troupe, Horticulture Club, Spanish Club, Interact Club, and A Capella Group. She serves as a volunteer counselor at the STEM Summer Camp. Stracci will major in biology at Washington & Jefferson College. She is the daughter of Joseph and Erica Stracci of Venetia. Benefactor is Finleyville Italian Gumba Society, FIGS.