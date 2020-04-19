The Italian-American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County awarded eight scholarships to graduating high school seniors. The scholarships, $3,000 each, were awarded based on a one-page essay expressing their insights as a member of an Italian-American family; academic achievement; co-curricular leadership and activities; and a recommendation by a school staff member or official. Funding for each scholarship is provided through a benefactor with matching funds from the society.
Receiving scholarships were:
Matthias Jeffrey Hirst, Bishop Canevin High School, is a Pittsburgh Rotary Student of Distinction. He is president of the National Honor Society; co-president, Junior Achievement; co-captain/treasurer, International Club, and Student Ambassador. He is a member of Circle of Friends, School TV News Staff, Model United Nations, and cross-country team. He will major in exercise science at the University of Pittsburgh. He is the son of Jeffrey and Susan Calabro Hirst of Canonsburg. Benefactor is Philip Falconi, Falconi Enterprises Foundation.
Gianna Marie Hooper, Burgettstown Area High School, received the STEM Range Resources award, Amelia Earhart Honoree, Gold President’s Award for Educational Excellence, and DAR Good Citizen Award. She is Student Council president, Student-Forum president, class president, officer in the Pep Club, and yearbook editor. She is a member of the varsity golf team, National Honor Society, HOPE Club, Powderpuff Football Team, and Spanish Club. Gianna will study to become a pediatric nurse practitioner at Franciscan University. She is the daughter of John and Rosa Veltri Hooper of Burgettstown. Benefactor is A.C. Dellovade Inc., in memory of Armand C. Dellovade.
Lauren Alexandra Pasquinelli, Canon-McMillan High School, was a PMEA Choir District and Regional selectee. She is Drama Club secretary, Ensemble Choirs officer, and lead mentor. She is a member of the International Thespian Society, National Honor Society, Latin Honor Society, Tri M Music Honor Society, Future Medical Professionals Club, Chemistry Club, and Student Council. She will attend Penn State University as a biomedical engineering major. Lauren is the daughter of Raymond and Kelly Pasquinelli of North Strabane Township. Benefactor is Mark and Loretta Seraly, Seraly Dermatology and Eye Care.
Charlee Marie Petrucci, California Area High School, was honored in the Excellent Achievement Award Challenge Program, and was Herald-Standard Student Athlete of the Month and Bud Grebb Memorial Scholarship Recipient. She is class vice president, SADD Club president, and basketball team captain. She is a member of the Volleyball Team, Media/News Crew, Student Forum, National Honor Society, The Future is Mine Club, Leo Club, Relay for Life Club, and Interact Club. She will attend Carlow University with a major in cardiovascular perfusion. She is the daughter of Dale and Lisa Petrucci of Coal Center. Benefactor is Richard Barcelona, R&M Investment Group.
Elliot John Salvatori, Trinity High School, was WPIAL Soccer All Section Player; received Pitt High School Trial Tournament Best Witness and Best Attorney Award; Governors STEM Award; was PA Mock Trial District and Regional Champion; participated in PA Junior Academy of Science, and was Speech and Debate Regional Champion and State Finalist. He was soccer team captain, Mock Trial Team Captain, class treasurer, tennis team captain and Academic League captain. Elliot will study computer engineering at Penn State University. He is the son of Kurt and Tamara Salvatori of South Strabane Township. Benefactor is E. Ronald Salvitti, Salvitti Family Foundation.
Tyler Roman Siconolfi, Peters Township High School, received the PA Interscholastic League Academic Excellence Award, and was National Hockey Society Inductee. He serves as a school ambassador, and is a member of the Rowing Club, Ultimate Frisbee Club, Hockey Team, and National Honor Society. Tyler will study accounting at John Carroll University. He is the son of Peter and Whitney Siconolfi of Venetia. Benefactor is Finleyville Italian Gumba Society FIGS.
Taylor Marie Staub, Trinity High School, participated in PA Junior Academy of Science and recevied the Zonta Club Award, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Financial Leader, and Sportsman Award. She is National Honor Society vice president, and National Society of High School Scholars Ambassador. She is a member of Concert Band, German Club, SADD, and Youth Safety Club. She will attend Franklin and Marshall College with a career goal of pediatrician. Taylor is the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Falascino Staub of Amwell Township. Benefactor is Donald and Janet Fuchs.
Chole Anne Trapanotto, Peters Township High School, is SAFE Club vice president and is a student ambassador. She has extensive volunteer service and is a member of the Soccer Team, and SADD. Chole will attend Ohio State University, majoring in biology on a pre-med track. She is the daughter of Vincent and Jennifer Trapanotto of Venetia. Benefactor is Angelo and Carol Brunetti, in memory of son Nicholas Brunetti.