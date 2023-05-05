Canon-McMillan elementary students are inching their way toward greater literacy at Hills-Hendersonville, where the Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine was unveiled last week.
The vending machine caters to readers of all levels, offering everything from picture books for early readers to chapter books. Students earn “Inchy Tokens,” which can be spent at the vending machine, as part of the schools PBIS rewards to improve reading and comprehension. Following the unveiling during a special assembly, students demonstrated the Inchy machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.