The Greene County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund Committee announced the winner of its annual scholarship.
The 32nd Annual Educational Fund Scholarship was presented to Kaci Tedrow of Waynesburg Central High School. Tedrow is the daughter of Thomas and Kelly Tedrow of Waynesburg. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing at East Carolina University in the fall. This scholarship is presented each year to a Greene County senior who plans to attend a college, university or trade school. The scholarship is awarded based on a minimum grade point average and an essay. A panel of six judges participated in a blind judging of the essays, which answered the question, “How do you plan to use your education to make a difference in your life and your community?”
