The 22nd annual Three Rivers German Day event was held March 3 at Washington & Jefferson College.
Students from regional high schools participated in a day of immersive experiences in German culture, including poetry readings, a Culture Bowl, and drama, writing, music and art competitions.
Several Canon-McMillan High School students were among the winners.
They are: Katie Brewster, second place, art drawing; Madison Walloch, second place, art painting; Tessa Dalbo, third place, art painting; Sarah Kolenda, first place, art handcrafts; Victoria Manda, first place, art proverb poster, and Reese Furbee, third place, technology.