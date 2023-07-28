Fort Cherry High School rising senior Julia Wasco spent nine days attending the National Student Leadership Conference on Medicine and Health Care at American University in early July.
While attending the conference, Wasco, daughter of David and Margaret Wasco of Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County, attended various leadership and healthcare-related presentations, including medical ethics, listening, communication and building resilience. Wasco also had the opportunity to perform clinical rounds, learn medical examination and surgical techniques and participate in diagnosis and treatment. Finally, Wasco worked on a team with students from across the country to create a public health presentation on their chosen topic of tackling teen vaping.
Wasco said the immersive program gave her a glimpse of what it is like to have a career as a physician while also helping her hone her leadership skills.
“I got to learn suturing, how to order the proper medical tests and how to give an accurate diagnosis while gaining more knowledge about what it means to be a good leader. Although I know I have a long journey ahead of me, I couldn’t be more excited to prepare to enter the medical field so that I can help people get well and stay well,” Wasco said.
Wasco is a member of the Fort Cherry marching band, cheer squad, National Honor Society and musical cast. She also dances competitively, takes voice lessons and volunteers at her church while maintaining a 4.1 grade point average. Upon graduation, Wasco plans to enroll in a pre-medicine program to pursue a career as a physician.
