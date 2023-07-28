Julia_Wasco_American.jpeg

Julia Wasco attended the National Student Leadership Conference on Medicine and Health Care at American University.

Fort Cherry High School rising senior Julia Wasco spent nine days attending the National Student Leadership Conference on Medicine and Health Care at American University in early July.

While attending the conference, Wasco, daughter of David and Margaret Wasco of Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County, attended various leadership and healthcare-related presentations, including medical ethics, listening, communication and building resilience. Wasco also had the opportunity to perform clinical rounds, learn medical examination and surgical techniques and participate in diagnosis and treatment. Finally, Wasco worked on a team with students from across the country to create a public health presentation on their chosen topic of tackling teen vaping.

