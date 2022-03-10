The Sons and Daughters of Italy, Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Washington, is offering a $2,500 scholarship. The competition is open to seniors of the class of 2022 from McGuffey, Trinity and Washington, and any senior at Faith Christian School whose home school is one of the above. Children of active lodge members are also eligible, no matter what school they attend. The applicant must be one-quarter Italian American descent, with one parent at least half Italian. The applicant must also be going to a post-secondary school and submit a 300-word essay describing how they celebrate, honor and incorporate Italian American heritage into daily life, customs and traditions. Family names must be excluded from the essay. Essays must be submitted to the school guidance office by April 6. The recipient will be notified on April 19, and invited to a dinner May 16 to read the winning essay. Visit primoitaliano.org for more information.
