Brandon Michael Wolfe graduated from Johns Hopkins University May 21 with degrees in public health studies and economics. While at Johns Hopkins, he was sports editor for the Johns Hopkins newsletter and student assistant coach for the varsity football team. He is working as a Health Operations Consultant at Booz, Allen, Hamilton in Bethesda, Md. Wolfe, a 2016 graduate of Trinity High School, is the son of Keith and Wendy Wolfe of Washington, and grandson of Susan Wilson of Washington and the late Ronald L. Wilson.
