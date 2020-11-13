Peters Township alumnus Elisabeth Caroline Throckmorton graduated from Kent State University’s Honors College May 9.
Throckmorton is the daughter of Rob and Jill Throckmorton of Washington. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Carolyn Blackhurst of Washington and Ginger and the late Bob Throckmorton of Washington.
Throckmorton majored in nursing and was a member of Kent State University Student Nurses Association and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
She was on the dean’s list for eight consecutive semesters, the president’s list her second semester and maintained a 4.0 GPA her senior year. Throckmorton studied abroad in Florence, Italy and worked at Cleveland’s Louis Stokes VA Hospital.
She is now a registered nurse working at St. Clair Hospital.