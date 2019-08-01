Danielle N. Humphreys, daughter of Dave and Debbie Humphreys of Washington, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington & Jefferson College, where she is majoring in child development and special education. Her grandparents are Joanne Guzell of Washington, Robert and Janice Grove of Beaver Falls and Juanita Humphreys of Washington. Danielle is in the Fellows Honor Program, the National Society of Leadership & Success, and is also an education mentor at W&J. She also receives the Presidential Scholarship. In January, Danielle traveled to Monteverde, Costa Rica, to study abroad. She taught fifth and sixth grade at the Cloud Forrest School. The 2016 Trinity High School graduate is employed at American Eagle at Tanger Outlets and at Dance with Me by Sisters 3 as a dance teacher. She also is an elementary school tutor and a child care provider.
