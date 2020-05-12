Trinity High School graduate Samuel Romano Trapuzzano, the son of Shawn Roman Trapuzzano and Ben Trapuzzano, graduated summa cum laude from Duquesne University’s Palumbo-Donahue School of Business May 8 with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a grandson of Beverly and the late Sam Romano of Washington and the late Ben Sr. and the late Elizabeth Trapuzzano of Washington. Trapuzzano was a Eugene P. Beard Sustainability Fellowship recipient. After graduation, Trapuzzano will be employed by Deloitte as a risk & financial advisory analyst - business valuation.
