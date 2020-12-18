Trinity graduate Payton Barr was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alderson Broaddus. She is the daughter of Lisa and Dan Barr of Washington and is an elementary/special education major. Barr is treasurer of the Kappa Phi Delta Education Association, a member of the GMAC Academic All Conference Team and received the Sophomore Outstanding Academic Achievement Award. She has been on the dean’s list for five straight semesters.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 20