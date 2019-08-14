Laurel Rae Harry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Harry of Waynesburg, graduated with highest honors in the inaugural doctor of criminal justice program at California University of Pennsylvania. She has been the superintendent of SCI-Camp Hill for the past eight years, and was chosen as the Pennsylvania Warden of the Year by the corrections department. She is a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Virginia University. She is the wife of Brian Taylor and the granddaughter of Thelma Harry of Waynesburg and the late Alex Harry, and the late Wade and Billie Speicher, who lived in Mather.
