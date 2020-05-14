Rebecca Underwood graduated from Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing on May 8. She will continue her education to earn her BSN while working as a registered nurse at AHN Canonsburg Hospital. Rebecca is a 2018 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. Her parents are Lee and Karen Underwood of Cecil Township. Grandparents are Lee and Sally Underwood, also of Cecil Township, and the late George and Emma Friend of Jefferson Hills.
Brittany Underwood graduated summa cum laude from California University of Pennsylvania May 9. She was designated as a 2020 Presidential Scholar. Brittany has been accepted to the School of Graduate Studies and Research School of Psychology program at Cal. U for the summer of 2020. She is a 2016 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. Her parents are Lee and Karen Underwood of Cecil Township. Grandparents are Lee and Sally Underwood, also of Cecil Township, and the late George and Emma Friend of Jefferson Hills.