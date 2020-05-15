Waynesburg Central High School graduate Madison Brooks was named to Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s spring 2020 dean’s list. A daughter of Carl and Valerie Brooks of Waynesburg, Brooks is an early childhood education major, a student worker in the university’s admission’s office and is a member of the Clarion women’s track and field team. She is the granddaughter of Terry and Marry Hendershot of Fairview, W.Va.
JSJared Scott, the son of Brad and Patty Scott of Houston, graduated cum laude from Waynesburg University with a bachelor of science degree in computer security and forensics. He is the grandson of Bill Scott and the late Kay Scott of Hickory, and Deloris Kaczynski and the late Henry Kaczynski of Pittsburgh. He received a 4.0 GPA his final semester, was named to the dean’s list for the past four semesters, and named to Presidents’ Athletic Conference Honor roll, which recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average of 3.60 or higher during their semester of competition, for the past two semesters. He is a 2016 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.