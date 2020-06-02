Timothy Maxwell, the son of Mary Beth and Keith Maxwell, of Prosperity has graduated from Westminster College with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Maxwell is the grandson of Janice R. and the late Kenneth L. Briggs of Washington and Wanda M. Frazee and the late George R. Maxwell of Washington. Maxwell was on the dean’s list for five semesters and earned the school of business, Senior Honors award, which is given to graduating seniors with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Maxwell will be employed as an accountant with Crowe, LLP, in New York City. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was a PAC champion in the pole vault in the 2019 and 2020 indoor seasons and the 2020 outdoor season. Maxwell is a graduate of McGuffey High School.
Carly Zofchak was named to the Slippery Rock University dean’s list for the spring semester. Zofchak, the daughter of David and Lisa Zofchak of Houston, is majoring in recreational therapy with a double minor in animal assisted interventions/gerontology. She is a 2017 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High school, and is the granddaughter of Bill and Lee Kubacki of Houston, and the late Peter and Maryann Zofchak.