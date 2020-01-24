Danielle Humphreys, the daughter of Dave and Debbie Humphreys, was named to Washington & Jefferson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. A Trinity high School graduate, Humphreys is a child development and special education major. She is the granddaughter of Joanne Guzell of Washington, Juanita Humphreys of Washington and Robert and Janice Grove of Beaver Falls.
Maya Wells, the daughter of Angela and Mark Wells, was named to Washington & Jefferson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. A Washington High School graduate, Wells is a communications major. She is the granddaughter of the late Sheldon Thomas and Karen Thomas of Washington and the late Sandria Wells of Pittsburgh and Gregory Prince of Cleveland, Ohio.
Madison Tournay, daughter of Katie County and Brad Tournay, was named to California University of Pennsylvania’s dean’s list for the fall of 2019 semester. A Burgettstown High School graduate, Tournay is a secondary education with a concentration in English major. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald and Tami and Jeff Goddard of Hickory.
Dusty Morrison of McDonald was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.