Washington High School graduate Alexas Iams, daughter of Todd and Jana Iams, was named to Washington & Jefferson College’s 2019 fall semester dean’s list. She is a mathematics major.

Brandon Michael Wolfe, son of Keith and Wendy Wolfe of Washington, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Johns Hopkins University with a 4.0 grade point average. The senior is majoring in public health and economics. He is a 2016 graduate of Trinity High School. His grandparents are Susan Wilson of Washington and the late Ronald L. Wilson.

