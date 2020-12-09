Canon-McMillan alumna, Rebecca Linn Turney graduated from Eastern Michigan University with highest honors, summa cum laude, with a bachelor of science in nursing in December. Turney is the daughter of William and Lori Turney of North Strabane. She was on the dean’s list every semester of her entire college career. She is an active member of the National Student Nurses Association in which she participates in mentoring younger nursing students. She is also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Turney will begin her career working as a nurse in an Intensive Care Unit in Michigan.
