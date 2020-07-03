Margaret McIlvaine was named to the fall and spring 2020 dean’s list at Wake Forest University. The Trinity High School graduate is the daughter of Jill and Andrew McIlvaine of Washington. She is a history and German major, and is pursuing a minor in politics and international affairs.
Addison Barr graduated from Waynesburg University Magna Cum Laude with a 3.9 grade point average with a major in athletic training. Barr, a Trinity High School alumnus, is the daughter of Lisa and Daniel Barr of Washington. She was the Training Student Association president and Waynesburg University Chapter president of the Iota Tau Alpha Athletic Training Honor Society. Barr has Accepted a position through Allegheny Health Network as an athletic trainer for Canon-McMillan School District.
Payton Barr, an elementary/special education major, was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Alderson Broaddus University. Barr is the daughter of Lisa and Daniel Barr of Washington. She is a Trinity High School graduate. She is treasurer of Kappa Phi Delta Education Association and is a member of the GMAC Academic All Conference Team. Barr has a 4.0 overall grade point average.
Kayla Alderson was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Waynesburg University. A Chartiers-Houston graduate, she is the daughter of Tom and the late Elaine Alderson of Houston. She is an applied business major with a concentration in human resources and is captain of the varsity softball team.
Spencer Kane, a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, was inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2024 July 2. He will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Naval Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2023.