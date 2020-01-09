Peters Township High School graduate Elisabeth Throckmorton, daughter of Jill and Rob Jr. of McMurray, was named to the dean’s list at Kent State University for the seventh straight semester with a 4.0 GPA. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Carolyn Blackhurst of Washington and Bob and Ginger Throckmorton of Washington.
Canon-McMillan High School graduate Rebecca Turney, the daughter of Lori and Bill Turney of Canonsburg, was named to the dean’s list at Eastern Michigan University.
Waynesburg Central High School graduate Adam Weinschenker, the son of Amy Weinschenker of Waynesburg and James Weinschenker of Washington, was named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University. He is the grandson of Carolyn Morris and the late Gene McMillan and Don and Sue Weinschenker. He maintained a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.
Peters Township High School graduate Natalie Cocco, who is majoring in sport management, and Commonwealth Connections Academy graduate Elizabeth Sweda of Canonsburg, who is majoring in petroleum engineering and geology, were named to the dean’s list at Marietta College.
Chartiers-Houston graduate Josh Pitcock, son of Adam and Jackie Pitcock of Houston, a junior at Robert Morris University, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA. He is the brass captain of the Robert Morris Show band and is majoring in communications and information systems.
Bridgeville native Brianna Snider was named to Capital University’s provost’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Washington native Emma Hestad was named to the DeSales University fall 2019 dean’s list.
Washington native Fayla Sutton has been named to University of New England’s fall 2019 dean’s list.