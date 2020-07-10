Lauren McGavitt was placed on the Dean’s List and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Waynesburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Lauren is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society and is working at Washington Health System as a registered nurse. She is the daughter of the late Kristen McGavitt.
Austin McDaniel was placed on Dean’s List and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Waynesburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Austin is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta Business Honor Society and is employed by the County of Greene, Planning Commission/Economic Development. He is the son of Kurt and Denise McDaniel of Washington.
Evan McDaniel was placed on Dean’s List and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Waynesburg University with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. Evan plans to attend the academy to pursue employment in law enforcement. He is the son of Kurt and Denise McDaniel of Washington.
Gabriella Savarno of Charleroi has been named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia University for the Spring 2020 semester. Savarno is now a senior biochemistry major.