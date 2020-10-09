Steven Caldwell graduated cum laude from Boston University with a bachelor of arts degree with distinction in chemistry, and a minor in biology and mathematics. He was a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and received the Royal Society of Chemistry Excellence Award. He also was a participant of the undergraduate research opportunity program. Steven is a 2016 graduate of Trinity High School. He is the son of Jennifer Deems and Alan Caldwell of Washington, and the grandson of Edward and Nancy Belfiore of Houston. He will continue his education at the University of Pittsburgh, working toward a doctorate in synthetic organic chemistry.
