The following students have been named to Mt. Union University dean’s list for fall 2019: Megan Casciola of Canonsburg, Elijah Ciotti of Canonsburg, Derek Currey of McDonald, Logan Gebhart of McDonald, Timothy Labuda II of Belle Vernon, Dominic Lazzini of McDonald, Morgan Riley of Charleroi.
Adam Benton of Cecil was named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Science dean’s list for fall of 2019.
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania: Rachel Mason of Burgettstown, Alyssa Bernens, of Canonsburg, Jordan Miles, of Canonsburg, Brett Morgan, of Canonsburg, Savannah Nealon, of Canonsburg, Kali Wesolowski, of Canonsburg, Katie Reed of Charleroi, Daunice Briggs, of Claysville, Lindsay Morris, of Claysville, Austin Nardi, of Claysville, Grace Lipscomb, of McDonald, Dusty Morrison, of McDonald, Kathryn Robinson, of McDonald, Abigail Royer of McMurray, Sabrina Bowen, of Monongahela, Anna Catherine Vogt, of Monongahela, Madison Hoffman of Washington, McKenna Hoffman of Washington, Clay Klein of Washington, Susan Strnisha of Washington, Hannah Kalsey of Waynesburg.
Patrick Raymond of Bridgeville was named to the Westminster College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Raymond is majoring in music education.
Elise Benke, a freshman sport management major from Waynesburg, was named to the fall 2019 Bob Jones University dean’s list.
Emma Bradley and Kayla Rush of Canonsburg were named to Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2019 fall dean’s list.
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University: Aiden Brewer, a computer engineering major, from Belle Vernon; Josh Gesselberty, a chemical engineering major, from Canonsburg; Alexander Greenawald, an undeclared major, from Eighty Four; Zach Hartman, a biology major, from Belle Vernon; and Marco Stracci, an undeclared engineering major, from Venetia.
The following students were named to Baylor University’s fall 2019 dean’s list: Venetia natives Ava E Corry-Roberts, College of Arts and Sciences, and Daniel Jay Dixon, School of Engineering and Computer Science.