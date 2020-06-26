Hannah Gabriella Gladys Agnew graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s of science degree in biological sciences and minors in chemistry and English literature. She is daughter of Major Randy and Melany Agnew of Jefferson and granddaughter of Sonna and the late Denny Agnew of Washington, Paula and Alex Jester of West Alexander and the late Vaughn and Mindy Bittlebrun of Bay Minette, Ala. She served as president of Pitt’s Love Your Melon Campus Crew, a student organization that raises awareness for pediatric cancer. She was president of a student ministry organization & church call H2O and a small group leader within the church. She also volunteered with Amedisys Hospice and at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. In August, Hannah plans to begin medical school at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C. She was awarded the Health Professional Scholarship from the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a seconnd Lieutenant. She will continue to serve as an officer in the medical corps upon the completion of medical school.
Breann King was named to the Lake Erie College dean’s list. The Chartiers-Houston High School graduate is the daughter of Lori and Jeffrey King of Meadow Lands and the granddaughter of Frank and Darla Hess of Washington. She is a biology/pre-veterinary major.