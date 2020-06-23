Tritan Plute, son of Timothy and Amy Plute of Washington, was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Pittsburgh for the sixth consecutive time with a 4.0 GPA. Plute is a neuroscience/pre-med major, minoring in chemisty and creative writing with a certificate in medieval history. He is a member of numerous clubs, an ambassador at UPMC volunteer program and a student tutor. Plute recently took the MCAT, is awaiting results and looking forward to choosing his medical school. Plute is a 2017 graduate of The Linsly School in Wheeling, W.Va. He is the grandson of George and Patricia Molinaro of Washington.
Kristina Aeschbacher graduated from Carmichaels Area High school in 2018 and attended West Virginia Wesleyan college in Buckhannon, W.Va., majoring in criminal justice and played on the volleyball team. She had a 3.7 GPA. She will attend Penn State Fayette in the fall where she will continue her volleyball career.